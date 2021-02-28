California to pay for hotel rooms for migrants seeking asylum

February 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California officials plan to allocate as much as $28 million in state funds toward providing hotel rooms and other services to migrants arriving from Mexico as they await court hearings in the United States. [KTLA]

The funds are expected to last through June and to pay for asylum seekers quarantining before going to their final destinations, which could be across the country. California will also fund health services for short stays, including coronavirus testing.

Additionally, state funding will go to Jewish Family Service of San Diego to provide migrants food, transportation and help with logistics.

Previously, California spent nearly $12 million on assistance for about 30,000 asylum seekers who had been in limbo at the border in the aftermath of President Joe Biden taking office.

On Biden’s first day in office, he suspended former President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy for newly arriving asylum seekers. Then last week, the Biden Administration began allowing migrants into the United States who had been forced to wait in Mexico under the Trump Administration policy.

It is now expected about 26,000 migrants will be let into the country with notices to appear in court. About 25 migrants will be released in San Diego daily.

