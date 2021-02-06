Counseling offered to Morro Bay students amid criminal investigation

February 6, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Morro Bay High School administrators reached out to families on Friday afternoon, confirming an ongoing police investigation into former chemistry teacher Tyler Andree and offering students counseling.

“Although we will not comment on individual personnel actions or the status of a former employee, I want to assure you that student safety is our top priority and maintaining the trust of the Morro Bay High School community is very important,” wrote interim Principal Jeff Cadwallader. “We are cooperating with law enforcement and do not want to compromise the integrity of the investigation.”

Friday’s email asks family members with concerns or information to contact either Cadwallader or Detective Gene Stuart of the Morro Bay Police Department.

For information on counseling services available through the district, contact Elena Smith at (805) 771-1845 or Shelley Benson at sbenson@slcusd.org.

Andree began working at Morro Bay High School on Aug.13, 2019. He taught chemistry and also coached the girl’s swim team. Andree submitted his resignation on Jan. 18 — effective immediately.

