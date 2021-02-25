COVID-19 vaccinations now available at Rite Aid in Arroyo Grande

February 24, 2021

Rite Aid is now offering COVID-19 vaccines at stores in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria, by appointment only.

Rite Aid’s coronavirus vaccinations are administered by a certified immunizing pharmacist. Customers who receive the first dose of the vaccine are automatically scheduled for their follow-up dose.

The pharmacy chain has vaccines available for people SLO County deems eligible. Currently, only health care workers and people 65 or older will be allowed to sign up.

To book an appointment online, eligible customers in the area can visit Rite Aid’s website. To learn more about eligibility and find out timely, accurate information on where to sign up for an appointment, additional information can be found here.

Loading...