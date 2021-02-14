Deputies searching for suspect in home invasion in rural SLO
February 13, 2021
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of a home invasion in rural SLO and the theft of a truck on Saturday, according to investigators.
In the morning, a man allegedly invaded a home on the 1700 block of O’Conner Way. The thief then fled in the elderly homeowner’s gold 2006 Chevy Silverado, with license plate 8Z85747.
Responders transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Investigators have issued a be on the lookout for the Chevy Silverado. They are asking anyone who spots the truck to not attempt to make contact and immediately call deputies at (805) 781-4550
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines