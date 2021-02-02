Fire displaces three residents in Paso Robles

February 2, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A kitchen fire at a Paso Robles triplex on Monday displaced three residents with one suffering from smoke inhalation.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported a fire inside a split-level residential triplex located at 605 Shannon Hill Drive. The occupants all managed to evacuate the building, with one requiring treatment for minor smoke inhalation, according to the city of Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and located the blaze inside a kitchen. They contained the fire to the unit where the blaze started.

Cal Fire personnel and Atascadero firefighters assisted Paso Robles firefighters with extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross workers are providing assistance to the displaced individuals.

Loading...