Man drowns after jumping off Pismo Beach pier

February 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A person found a man’s dead body washed ashore at Pismo Beach early Monday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a 911 caller reported finding a body on the beach near Ocean View Avenue. Pismo Beach police say the death appears to have been an accidental drowning.

Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco said it initially appeared the man was fishing off the Pismo Beach Pier. He lost something in the ocean, then dove in to retrieve it and did not survive the swim.

The man may have been in the water for a few hours before his body washed up on the shore, Orozco said.

Pismo Beach police officers are investigating the death. The county coroner’s unit is also expected to conduct an autopsy.

