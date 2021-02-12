Front Page  »  

Morro Bay teacher allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to students

February 12, 2021

Tyler Andree

A female Morro Bay High School student alleges former teacher Tyler Andree pursued a relationship with her, and he also exchanged sexually explicit messages with her. [Tribune]

Police arrested Andree, 24, on Monday for allegedly having sex with an underage student and for solicitation of a minor. Andree was a chemistry teacher and girls’ swim coach at Morro Bay High School.

One of the two alleged victims in the case, a student under the age of 18, told the Tribune she participated in sexually explicit message exchanges with Andree after he began expressing romantic interest in her. The messaging lasted for more than a month, but their relationship never became physical, the student said.

In September, her conversations with Andree began to become more flirtatious, and he eventually made it clear he had deep feelings for her, she said. Through mid-October, Andree and she talked in a romantic manner, exchanging sexually explicit messages.

The student came froward with a written statement to the high school’s interim principal, Jeff Cadwallader, and was interviewed by the school resource officer. She has been in regular contact with investigators and hopes to provide help in any criminal case against Andree, the student said.

The teen declined to comment on allegations involving Andree having sex with another student.

A 2014 San Luis Obispo High School graduate, Andree began working at Morro Bay High School on Aug. 13, 2019. He resigned on Jan. 18.

Morro Bay police officers arrested Andree following a three-week investigation. Andree was booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is currently out of custody.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
MBvoter

I’m sure he got the job because his dad is head of the athletics dept. What did he know??

Principal gone….Auto Shop/ Girls volleyball teacher gone…Now they need to finish cleaning house. How the Ag. teacher is still there with her years of inappropriate behavior with male students is beyond understanding. Guess it’s just a fine line.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
02/12/2021 11:50 am
IDBOUND

Well put a fork in Tyler he’s done and the school system will be handing out some large checks to the victims .Tyler has absolutely no feasible defense to the charges or lawsuits .The texting is 100 percent solid evidence .The sex with the minor his attorney can defend him till he’s blue in the face ,won’t even faze the sex charges


Vote Up8Vote Down 
02/12/2021 9:11 am
﻿