Morro Bay teacher resigns amid allegations of misconduct
February 5, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
Amid allegations of misconduct, Morro Bay High School chemistry teacher and girl’s swim coach Tyler Andree suddenly resigned, just two days before the start of the second semester.
A 2014 San Luis Obispo High School graduate, Andree began working at Morro Bay High School on Aug.13, 2019. He taught chemistry and also implemented an advanced placement chemistry class.
On Jan. 18, Andree submitted his resignation — effective immediately, said Christin Newlon, San Luis Coastal Unified School District human resources director. At that time, the school had not selected his replacement.
The district is not disclosing the reasons for Andree’s resignation, pending a police investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines