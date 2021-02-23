New coronavirus cases drop 40% in SLO County, in one week

February 22, 2021

The number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County fell by 40% during the past seven days, better than the state which is down approximately 33% and Santa Barbara County which dropped by 32%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 118 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,458 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 220 have died.

There are 21 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,855

San Luis Obispo – 3,653

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,377

Atascadero – 1,812

Nipomo – 1,463

Arroyo Grande – 1,369

Grover Beach – 801

Oceano – 668

Templeton – 586

San Miguel – 473

Los Osos – 443

Morro Bay – 399

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 341

Pismo Beach – 309

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205

Cambria – 174

Shandon – 137

Santa Margarita – 128

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 27

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,567 confirmed coronavirus cases and 396 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,658 Santa Barbara — 5,843 Lompoc — 3,298 Orcutt — 1,653 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086



As of Monday afternoon, there have been 3,520,507 positive cases, and 49,493 deaths in California.

More than 28,818,659 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 512,448 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 112,239,392 cases with 2,484,440 dead.

