Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach reopen following coronavirus closures

February 19, 2021

California State Parks today reopened a limited number of sites within the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Pismo State Beach. The reopened campgrounds, by reservation only, include sites within the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach.

State Parks is currently in phase 2 of a three-phased reopening plan for the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach.

During Phase 2, the Ocean Dunes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 1,000 street legal vehicles and 1,000 “green sticker” off-highway vehicles. Off-highway rental concessions are required to remain temporarily closed.

The date for phase 3 of the reopening plan has not been determined. During the last phase, State Parks will expand day-use and camping opportunities. At that time, off-highway vehicle rental concessions can reopen.

“For more than 150 years, State Parks has provided opportunities for people from all over the world to connect with families, friends and communities in the nation’s largest state park system,” State Parks says in its announcement. “State Parks thanks its visitors for their partnership as we collectively enable responsible recreation that protects the health of visitors and the dedicated parks staff.”

