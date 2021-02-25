Paso Robles schools bringing sixth graders back to the classroom

February 25, 2021

The Paso Robles Unified School District is preparing to reopen classrooms for sixth graders. The proposed plan calls for a return to on-campus instruction in which students will have the option to switch from remote learning to a hybrid model.

On March 9, sixth grade students at Daniel E. Lewis Middle School will have an opportunity to meet their peers and teachers in person during a two-day orientation. The campus will then host a hybrid program of in-person and remote instruction, with some students in the classroom in the morning and others in the afternoon.

The district is doing a phased reopening. The district is not permitted to schedule students in seventh and eighth grades to return to the classroom until the county is in the red tier, which is anticipated to occur next week.

