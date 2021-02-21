Paul Flores released on bail following weapons charge

February 21, 2021

Paul Flores, the lone suspect in the Kristin Smart disappearance case, was released from jail Thursday evening on bail.

On Feb. 11, Los Angeles police officers arrested Flores in Rancho Palos Verdes on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers then booked Flores into the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center.

In April 2020, San Luis Obispo County sheriff investigators served a search warrant at Flores’ Los Angeles area home as part of the Smart investigation. The arrest was the result of information gathered that search.

Smart, a native of Stockton, was nearing the end of her freshman year at Cal Poly when she vanished on May 25, 1996, after attending an off-campus party. The 19-year-old was last seen in the company of then-fellow student Flores, who claims he escorted Smart to her dorm, which was relatively empty over the Memorial Day weekend.

In January, Denise Smart, the mother of Kristin Smart, said authorities were planning on announcing a development in the case that could bring closure to her family.

