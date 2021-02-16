Front Page  »  

San Luis Coastal preparing to reopen schools in March

February 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District is preparing to possibly reopen all of its campuses by mid-March. The proposed plan calls for a phased-in return to on-campus instruction in which all students switch from remote learning to a hybrid model.

On March 4, kindergarten through 2nd grade students would begin hybrid in-person and remote instruction. Grades 3rd through 6th would begin hybrid instruction on March 8, and 7th through 12th grade students would begin with the hybrid format on March 15.

Likewise, Los Osos Middle School 6th grade students would also begin with hybrid instruction on March 15.

The move to in-person learning is contingent upon San Luis Obispo County exiting California’s purple tier and returning to the red tier, if existing state rules remain the same.


Adam Trask

This is outstanding news and I’m happy for those children and their families. Public education is fundamental to the well being of this nation. I do hope, however, that with this news we do not let our guard down. There are very dangerous variants about that could upend our recovery as vaccines are being distributed. I suggest that we all double mask right now and stay as cautious as possible when we are in groups.


Also, here’s an interesting interview about the virus from Bill Maher’s show (yes, I know he’s a lefty and some of you will dismiss him), but this conversation convinced me that this virus was indeed created in a Wuhan lab (though I won’t disrespect my Asian-American neighbors by referring to it as the “China Virus”), Because of that, the virus seems to continue to look for ways to get stronger.



02/16/2021 3:21 pm
