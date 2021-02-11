SLO County is now vaccinating people 65 and above

San Luis Obispo County is now allowing residents 65 and older to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, health officials announced Wednesday.

Residents can book appointments at ReadySLO for vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande. Local health officials are now recommending applicants check in daily.

Previously, the county permitted healthcare workers, staff and residents at nursing and assisted living facilities and those over 75 to register for vaccines. The county and partnering pharmacies have administered more than 38,000 vaccine doses to local residents.

