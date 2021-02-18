SLO County IWMA repeal of Styrofoam ban spurs political fight

By KAREN VELIE

Divided along party lines, the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) took the first step to repeal a countywide ban on polystyrene, commonly known by the trademark name Styrofoam. The repeal requires a second vote, scheduled on March 3, for ratification.

Even though the IWMA adopted a countywide ordinance prohibiting businesses from using or selling polystyrene products in Oct. 2019, the ban was never implemented. Noting financial concerns and an increased need for takeout containers during the pandemic, the board voted last year to delay implementation until mid-2021.

The IWMA is a joint powers authority made up of one representative from each of the county’s seven cities, all five members of the SLO County Board of Supervisors, and one representative for the county’s community services districts.

Currently, five of the seven cities in SLO County — Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo — have existing polystyrene bans. Each of the ordinances prohibit restaurants and stores from providing food in polystyrene containers, while the IWMA ban is more restrictive.

For example, the IWMA ban restricts grocery stores from selling meat on polystyrene trays. This is an issue for grocers who typically receive meat on polystyrene trays. Even though the ban was not implemented, in 2020 local grocery stores began repackaging meat on plastic trays, and tossing the polystyrene trays in the trash.

In response to concerns from elected officials that the IWMA ban usurped the ability of city councils to legislate for their constituents, the IWMA board brought the polystyrene ban back to either repeal, change or implement it, with staff supporting the repeal.

Republicans on the board argued for local control, voiced concerns for businesses in financial distress from the coronavirus and noted concerns over the six-month jail sentence per violation. In addition, SLO County Supervisor John Peschong announced plans to have the county leave the IWMA if the board voted for the ban.

Democrats on the board discussed the need to take responsibility for polystyrene waste and to stay true to an environmental mission.

“That we need to preserve local control, is selectively invoked and ignores the efficiency of us working as a county, as a whole,” said SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

In the end, the seven Republicans on the board –Robert Enns from Cayucos, Atascadero Councilman Charles Bourbeau, Paso Robles Councilman John Hamon, Pismo Beach Councilman Scott Newton, and SLO County supervisors Debbie Arnold, Lynn Compton and Peschong — voted to repeal the ban.

The five Democrats and the one decline to state — Grover Beach Councilwoman Karen Bright, Arroyo Grande Councilman Keith Storton, SLO Councilwoman Andy Pease, SLO County supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg, and decline to state Morro Bay Councilman Jeff Heller — voted against the repeal.

Following their loss, several proponents of the ban made plans to flip one of the board members who voted for the repeal, according to an email chain. They selected Pismo Beach Councilman Scott Newton.

Former SLO City Councilman John Ashbaugh looked into Newton’s background, as the group strategized on how to get him on their side and who could help. While referring to Newton as an “entree,” Ashbaugh noted Newton had no significant political history.

“Newton is a conservative family man with too much money and time on his hands,” Ashbaugh said in a Feb. 12 email.