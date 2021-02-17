SLO County to remain in the coronavirus purple tier for now

February 16, 2021

Hopes of indoor dining and hair care returning to San Luis Obispo County this week were crushed after the county’s healthy places index fell into the red tier.

Last week, SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said that if both positivity rates and the healthy places index remained in the orange tier, even with new case rates in the purple tier the county could move into the red tier. Even though new daily case rates fell from 19.3 to 15.6 and the positivity rate remained in the orange tier, the healthy places index fell into the red tier.

“While SLO County will not move forward to the red tier this week, our COVID-19 case rate continues to decline,” Borenstein tweeted. “Unfortunately, our test positivity rate has increased among more vulnerable groups, which is why we are not moving forward.”

In California’s red tier, nail salons, movie theaters and gyms can reopen. It also allows for indoor restaurant dining and hair care. After two weeks in the red tier, school districts can reopen K-12 schools.

During the past five days, 321 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 19,210 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 210 have died.

There are 28 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,792

San Luis Obispo – 3,604

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,376

Atascadero – 1,781

Nipomo – 1,439

Arroyo Grande – 1,352

Grover Beach – 784

Oceano – 658

Templeton – 568

San Miguel – 465

Los Osos – 436

Morro Bay – 390

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 338

Pismo Beach – 307

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205

Cambria – 172

Shandon – 135

Santa Margarita – 126

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 30,991 confirmed coronavirus cases and 376 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 10,493 Santa Barbara — 5,692 Lompoc — 3,256 Orcutt — 1,621 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086



As of Tuesday evening, there have been 3,485,355 positive cases, and 47,498 deaths in California.

More than 28,381,220 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 499,991 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 110,035,229 cases with 2,429,813 dead.

