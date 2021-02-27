Front Page  »  

Teachers next in line to get coronavirus vaccines in SLO County

February 27, 2021

San Luis Obispo County will allow childcare workers and teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week.

The county plans to allot 10% of vaccine doses available each week to educators, through their employers. The remainder of vaccines will remain restricted to healthcare workers and people over 65 years of age.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 143 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,643 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 227 have died.

There are 29 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with six in intensive care units.

Cases by area

  • Paso Robles – 3,888
  • San Luis Obispo – 3,684
  • California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,379
  • Atascadero – 1,838
  • Nipomo – 1,486
  • Arroyo Grande – 1,392
  • Grover Beach – 812
  • Oceano – 673
  • Templeton – 591
  • San Miguel – 485
  • Los Osos – 448
  • Morro Bay – 405
  • Cal Poly (campus residents) – 341
  • Pismo Beach – 315
  • Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
  • Cambria – 174
  • Shandon – 139
  • Santa Margarita – 129
  • Creston – 80
  • Cayucos – 68
  • Avila Beach – 27
  • San Simeon – 21
  • Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,867 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

    • Santa Maria — 10,743
    • Santa Barbara — 5,908
    • Lompoc — 3,333
    • Orcutt — 1,680
    • Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086

As of Friday evening, there have been 3,547,280 positive cases, and 51,827 deaths in California.

More than 29,136,912 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 523,082 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 114,035,478 cases with 2,530,385 dead.

ChrisBauschSucks

Maybe we can get kids back to school FULL TIME in August.


02/27/2021 7:36 am
Mitch C

I agree with your concept -get the kids back in class full time with a week break at the end of September. Two weeks at Christmas, a week at spring. The kids have a lot to make up for. The rate they are going they will be unable to compete as adults with a failing education system. If teachers do not want to go back into the classroom they should find other jobs and leave the education of our children to those who want to and are capable of teaching.


02/27/2021 9:53 am
Mark

I see that 500 field workers in Santa Maria just had the vaccine given to them. How do they get to cut in line? They are not front line workers. The virus dies quickly in sunlight and they work in sunlight all day. They don’t have others come in contact with them in their jobs either.


02/27/2021 6:17 am
RalphKane

Maybe they lived in cramped housing with multiple generations under one roof. That would make them a high priority group.


02/27/2021 9:24 am
commonsenseguy

Are we sure the teacher’s union thugs will approve of this? What will the union demand next before reluctantly returning to classes that we the taxpayers are funding them to do? Do they really care about the kids? Over the course of this China virus, and their selfish actions, it appears they don’t.


02/27/2021 5:56 am
kevin rise

China virus is a racist term. And has caused alot of Hate Crimes in America. To say teachers who make peanuts, dont care about kids, shows your colors, and your racist remarks. Nice, always waiting for you to comment and say judgemental, sinful things.


02/27/2021 8:23 am
﻿