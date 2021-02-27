Teachers next in line to get coronavirus vaccines in SLO County

February 27, 2021

San Luis Obispo County will allow childcare workers and teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week.

The county plans to allot 10% of vaccine doses available each week to educators, through their employers. The remainder of vaccines will remain restricted to healthcare workers and people over 65 years of age.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 143 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,643 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 227 have died.

There are 29 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with six in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,888

San Luis Obispo – 3,684

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,379

Atascadero – 1,838

Nipomo – 1,486

Arroyo Grande – 1,392

Grover Beach – 812

Oceano – 673

Templeton – 591

San Miguel – 485

Los Osos – 448

Morro Bay – 405

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 341

Pismo Beach – 315

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 174

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 129

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 27

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,867 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,743 Santa Barbara — 5,908 Lompoc — 3,333 Orcutt — 1,680 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086



As of Friday evening, there have been 3,547,280 positive cases, and 51,827 deaths in California.

More than 29,136,912 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 523,082 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 114,035,478 cases with 2,530,385 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...