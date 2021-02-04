Front Page  »  

Teen injured in the ninth shooting this year in Lompoc

February 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An unknown suspect shot an 18-year-old man in Lompoc Thursday morning. The teen was then airlifted to a hospital.

Shortly before 11 a.m., callers reported a shooting in the area of Airport Avenue and North D Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers located the wounded teen two blocks away from the scene of the shooting. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, which was not life threatening.

A male suspect was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting. It is unknown whether the shooting was gang related.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

The shooting was the ninth of 2021 in Lompoc.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
obispan

Remember those workplace signs promoting safety that would tally the number of days without a lost-time injury? We need a ticker for that statistic for Santa Maria and Lompoc shootings.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
02/04/2021 9:27 pm
copperhead

Shelter at home, safer from COVID and drive bys


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
02/04/2021 5:41 pm
﻿