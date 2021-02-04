Teen injured in the ninth shooting this year in Lompoc
February 4, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An unknown suspect shot an 18-year-old man in Lompoc Thursday morning. The teen was then airlifted to a hospital.
Shortly before 11 a.m., callers reported a shooting in the area of Airport Avenue and North D Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Officers located the wounded teen two blocks away from the scene of the shooting. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, which was not life threatening.
A male suspect was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting. It is unknown whether the shooting was gang related.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video to contact the Lompoc Police Department.
The shooting was the ninth of 2021 in Lompoc.
