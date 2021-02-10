Front Page  »  

Workers find human remains near Atascadero home

February 10, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A contractor doing remodeling work found human remains on the property of an Atascadero home on Tuesday. [KSBY]

It is believed they are likely Native American remains.

Workers dug up the remains on a property on Acacia Road. The contractor reported the discovery to the Atascadero Police Department, which called in an anthropologist who confirmed they were likely Native American remains.

Police say the remains are not considered to be suspicious. The police department handed the case over to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.


3
Leave a Reply

Shocked in MB

Oh Boy, This discovery just opened up a can of “UGLY” for those homeowners wallet.


02/10/2021 6:57 pm
Jorge Estrada

How do they say, “Jack Pot” !!!!!?


02/10/2021 2:34 pm
euroamerican

The owner of the property may be in for a whopping bill from the Native American Nation. Unless area is not known as past Native American settlement.

I was involved in two different projects where I requested grading permit from County. I also had to pay a Native American 15 years ago $50.00 per hour to watch over the the site, that took if memory serves me around 5 days to complete. I was told that if Native American remains were found we would have pay for a full Tribal burial. On another piece of property that I owned they found blackened stones. I was told it was definitely a Native American home site. We were then restricted from building on that area of property.

This Native American could have been just passing by. Lets hope landowner has no legal obligations for burial costs.


02/10/2021 10:48 am
