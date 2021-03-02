Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande elementary school principal resigns suddenly

March 2, 2021

Peter Ponomaroff

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The principal of Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande resigned abruptly last week. And the Lucia Mar Unified School District is not disclosing the reason for Principal Peter Ponomaroff’s sudden departure.

District officials notified Harloe Elementary parents of Ponomaroff’s resignation in a message from Superintendent Paul Fawcett sent on Monday.

“This year has been with lots of change and its own unique challenges,” Fawcett stated in the message. “We wanted to let you know that Mr. Ponomaroff will not be finishing out the rest of the year as principal of Harloe. Mr. Ponomaroff has decided to resign, effective immediately. We know this is a surprise, but we want you to know that we have administrators covering the school.”

Fawcett also thanked Ponomaroff for his work and for making a difference in the lives of many students.

Lucia Mar Curriculum Director Brett Gimlin will take over as temporary principal for Harloe Elementary.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
MrYan

Is this news….yet? School Districts can’t disclose why people leave a job voluntarily, neither can CCN, or they will get sued. They would refrain as well from characterizing it with terms like; abruptly and sudden. I am pretty sure those are your words Josh. Absent of any hard facts you should not be reporting this. Low on information value, and high on speculation it seems.


He could have done something bad, if so reporter’s will hopefully find details to share. None here.

He could have also resigned for benign, un-newsworthy, reasons such as; a better job, poor health, sick relative, Covid concerns, a quiet Lotto winner.

Who knows? I sincerely doubt the district would thank someone for their years of service if “there was something there-there.”


Vote Up2Vote Down 
03/02/2021 4:25 pm
﻿