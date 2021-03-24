Arroyo Grande woman sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

An Arroyo Grande woman was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison on Monday for manslaughter. Last year, a jury found 27-year-old Chelsea Stiles guilty of nine charges including manslaughter.

In Dec. 2019, Stiles drove while under the influence of cocaine causing a crash on Highway 227 that killed Terry Tilton, 72, of San Luis Obispo. Stiles’ 18-month old daughter and two dogs were also in her vehicle at the time of the collisions.

Because of a previous DUI conviction, Stiles was eligible for a murder conviction. On the charge of murder, which requires a unanimous verdict, the jury’s decision was split 11-1 in favor of guilt.

The jury convicted Stiles of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing death, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon using an automobile; leaving the scene of a vehicle collision causing injury, child abuse and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.

