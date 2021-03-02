Bomb threat delays hearings at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse

At about 8 a.m., an unknown caller reported a bomb in the building. Bailiffs then cleared most of the courthouse while a search for the alleged bomb was made.

In Department 5, Judge Michael Duffy delayed court for a short time before hearing several cases. Even so, at least one deputy district attorney was unable to attend by Zoom because he had been evacuated from the building.

Law enforcement then brought in a bomb smelling canine.

No further information has been released at this time.