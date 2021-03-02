Front Page  »  

Bomb threat delays hearings at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse

March 2, 2021

Multiple hearings at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court were delayed or rescheduled Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat.

At about 8 a.m., an unknown caller reported a bomb in the building. Bailiffs then cleared most of the courthouse while a search for the alleged bomb was made.

In Department 5, Judge Michael Duffy delayed court for a short time before hearing several cases. Even so, at least one deputy district attorney was unable to attend by Zoom because he had been evacuated from the building.

Law enforcement then brought in a bomb smelling canine.

No further information has been released at this time.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
givemeliberty

Tianna Arata Wentworth is on the court calendar for this morning, interesting coincidence.


Vote Up32Vote Down 
03/02/2021 10:39 am
Jorge Estrada

I’m not from this country, therefore I struggle trying to understand why this person, Tianna Ratworth, deserves this much process while diverting my tax dollars to support her problem? I would of thought that parading onto a Freeway, risking the lives of drivers would have been enough to throw her and zombe followers into the slammer.


Vote Up21Vote Down 
03/02/2021 1:58 pm
Godless Heathen

Don’t have to be from this country to have a basic understanding of how the American judicial system works, flaws and all. The Constitution, due process, etc. is a good place to start.”Ratworth”….name calling is immature, takes no talent, gets really old and adds nothing constructive to the conversation. Be better than that.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
03/02/2021 5:11 pm
﻿