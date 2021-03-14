Front Page  »  

Cal Poly students throw Saint Fratty’s Day party, no masks

March 13, 2021

A large off-campus party attended by approximately 150 Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students on Saturday morning has sparked concerns that spring break and “Saint Fratty’s Day” parties will lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

After attendees posted videos of students dancing, drinking and climbing telephone poles, the Cal Poly and SLO Police departments announced they are looking into the gathering. In addition, campus administrators are working to determine if students or campus organizations participated in or organized the event, according to Matt Lazier, Cal Poly’s media relations director.

“We are looking into the gatherings that took place today to determine whether Cal Poly students or organizations were involved, and we will respond appropriately to all violations of health and safety guidelines,” Lazier wrote. “This includes holding accountable any students who receive citations from any police agency this morning via our Student Code of Conduct (which prohibits students from violating local, state, or federal laws).”


Everybody_Lies

So students who congregate outside for a party in a time where Covid-19 related restrictions are just starting to ease are subject to scrutiny and possible punishment in accordance with the “Student Code of Conduct” rules and regulations.


Yet Cal Poly didn’t do a god damn thing to the students who congregated in large groups (sans masks or social distancing) to vandalize downtown SLO and terrorize motorists on Highway 101 during the peak of the pandemic in the name of Black Lives Matter.


Lessons learned. If students wish to throw a big Cinco de Mayo party this coming May, they’ll have to do so in the middle of the 101, during rush hour, making sure they have “BLM” scrawled on their festive sombreros. Also, feel free to lob your empty tequila bottles at any passing car that has young children inside. Guess the so-called “Code of Conduct” turns a blind eye as long as you are trashing San Luis Obispo for some perceived worthy “woke” cause. . Way to go Cal Poly, teach your children well.


03/13/2021 9:27 pm 
03/13/2021 9:27 pm
Michele

Darn kids trying to salvage a little normalcy, lock them all up.


03/13/2021 9:13 pm 
03/13/2021 9:13 pm
Jon Tatro

They are tested weekly and they are outside, the state is allowing them to play contact sports I’m pretty sure having a few beers isn’t going to cause a super spreader.


03/13/2021 7:29 pm 
03/13/2021 7:29 pm
Adam Trask

Good for them. You’re only young once.


03/13/2021 5:38 pm 
03/13/2021 5:38 pm
grrrr

And for a short time……………… send them home, all of them


03/13/2021 7:12 pm 
03/13/2021 7:12 pm
