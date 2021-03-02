Coronavirus cases in SLO County down another 21% in past seven days

March 2, 2021

The number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County fell by 21% during the past seven days, better than the state which is down approximately 19%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,696 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 235 have died.

There are 19 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with five in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,899

San Luis Obispo – 3,697

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,382

Atascadero – 1,844

Nipomo – 1,491

Arroyo Grande – 1,394

Grover Beach – 815

Oceano – 675

Templeton – 593

San Miguel – 488

Los Osos – 451

Morro Bay – 405

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 342

Pismo Beach – 316

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 174

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 131

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 28

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,867 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. New coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County have fallen 41% during the past seven days.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,782 Santa Barbara — 5,960 Lompoc — 3,364 Orcutt — 1,697 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086



As of Monday evening, there have been 3,559,225 positive cases, and 52,489 deaths in California.

More than 29,314,254 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 527,226 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 115,069,189 cases with 2,552,081 dead.

