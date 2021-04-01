COVID-19 cases flat, SLO County remains in the red tier

March 31, 2021

After falling for more than a month, the number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County has remained flat for several weeks, which means the county will remain in the red tier for at least two more weeks.

Of the 103 new coronavirus cases in SLO County over the past five days, 39 of those infected are 18 to 29 years of age while only one is in the 65 and above age bracket. San Luis Obispo leads with 42 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 14 and Paso Robles with nine.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 20,505 people in SLO County have tested positive for the pandemic. Of those, 256 have died — one this week. There are four SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care units.

Cases by area:

Paso Robles – 4,039

San Luis Obispo – 3,976

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,950

Nipomo – 1,544

Arroyo Grande – 1,439

Grover Beach – 859

Oceano – 689

Templeton – 609

San Miguel – 518

Los Osos – 477

Morro Bay – 418

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 373

Pismo Beach – 334

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 176

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 139

Creston – 85

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,174 confirmed coronavirus cases and 439 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,178

Santa Barbara — 6,209

Lompoc — 3,516

Orcutt — 1,762

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 3,669,253 positive cases, and 58,938 deaths in California.

More than 31,166,344 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 565,254 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 129,453,854 cases with 2,827,420 dead.

