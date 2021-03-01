Front Page  »  

Gov. Newsom tweets all elementary students back to campus by April

March 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal Monday to encourage many elementary school to reopen their campuses within a month.

Newsom and state lawmakers agreed to provide financial incentives to schools for reopening. The state is allocating $6.6 billion toward the reopening of schools, Newsom stated in a tweet.

The governor said all elementary school students in red tier counties should return to campus by April 1. Likewise, schools should reopen by April 1 for K-2 students in purple counties.

“We need to get our kids back in the classroom,” Newsom stated.

SLO County is likely moving into the red tier later this week.


ddc1983

Pretty fitting words, coming from a guy who’s had his own kids at an in-person private school throughout the past year. Wouldn’t be surprised if they also took a trip to Disneyland over the holidays.


03/02/2021 12:17 am
Boldguy

Kid’s not being in school is a terrible thing:(

Shouldn’t we be waiting till all those that want to get vaccinated, are vaccinated!!!

Until it actually hits close to home do realize the consequences of these rulings by politicians.

A woman very close to me, her mother is fighting for her life, and the prognosis is not good:(

Was she a mask denier, part of big gatherings, no, she babysat her school age grandchildren:(


03/01/2021 5:44 pm
commonsenseguy

Can we see and itemized list of where the $6.6 billion of our tax dollars are going? The devil is in the details.


03/01/2021 4:43 pm
shishkabob141

CA needs $6.6B in order to open, meanwhile students in free states returned to school months ago.


03/01/2021 3:11 pm
