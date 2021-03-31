Is Camp Roberts preparing to house 1,500 migrant children?

March 31, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to alleviate overcrowding at detention centers on the border, President Joe Biden is seeking to house unaccompanied migrant children on military bases, which could include Camp Roberts, which is located in San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

While inside sources provide details regarding a plan to house 1,500 children on the base, officials at Camp Roberts, the California Military Department, the U.S. Department of Defense all responded to questions by saying the information about housing migrant children needed to come from another agency. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed plans to house children on military bases, but did not respond to questions about Camp Roberts.

Camp Roberts is in line to provide shelter for boys and girls ages 4 to 18, in National Guard barracks, said several sources who asked to remain anonymous. It is expected the children will arrive on the Central Coast within the next two weeks.

Both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and multiple state agencies will be tasked with meeting the children’s need such as food, clothing, medical and education.

While details are not available regarding COVID-19 testing for the children allegedly headed to Camp Roberts, the 500 migrant children who arrived at Fort Bliss in Texas yesterday were tested for coronavirus before their trip and will be tested every three days afterwards, according to Stars and Stripes. With large numbers of unaccompanied migrant children crammed in border facilities, about 14% are testing positive for coronavirus.

