Los Osos man sentenced to 11 years for interstate meth conspiracy

March 7, 2021

A 36-year-old Los Osos man was sentenced last month to more than 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in three states, according to the Northern District of Iowa U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 8, 2020, a deputy patrolling the Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort near Larchwood, Iowa noticed drug paraphernalia in the center console ashtray of a car driven by Daryl David Blair of Los Osos. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, drug trafficking materials and marijuana. Blair then pled to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At sentencing, the court noted Blair had been involved in trafficking 16 pounds of methamphetamine across California, Iowa and South Dakota. In early 2020, Blair and his coconspirators brought pounds of methamphetamine to the Midwest for distribution.

United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand sentenced Blair to 140 months’ imprisonment and five-years of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

