One person killed in motorcycle crash near Pozo Saloon
March 8, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash near the Pozo Saloon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the motorcyclist slid, lost control and crashed on Pozo Road down the street from the saloon, according to Cal Fire. A witness called 911, and attempted to perform CPR on the motorcyclist while paramedics were on their way.
However, responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash. A CHP investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines