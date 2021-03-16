Paso Robles motel clerk fights off intruders

March 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are searching for a pair of would-be robbers whom a motel clerk fought off early Monday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., two male suspects dressed in dark clothing rang the bell at the Economy Inn, summoning the clerk from the backroom. The suspects requested a room, but the clerk told them through the locked front door that the motel was full, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The suspects left and then returned minutes later, kicking in the locked office door. The clerk tried to hold the door shut as both suspects pushed their way in.

Once the suspects made entry, they attacked the clerk and demanded money. One suspect was armed with hard knuckles and the other one had a long-bladed object, as well as a prominent “man-bun.”

The clerk fought back, pushing one of the would-be robbers out of the office while being attacked by the other from behind. After the clerk managed to gain separation from the attackers, the suspects fled to a nearby alley.

Paso Robles police are circulating surveillance images of the suspects. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the police department.

Loading...