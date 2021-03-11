Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo’s Tianna Arata again on national TV

March 11, 2021

Tianna Arata

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo activist Tianna Arata made her second national television appearance since her arrest following a protest last July, this time stating she has to fight hard as a black woman just to be free. Even though Arata was never held in jail, for months following her arrest for detaining others against their will, her supporters chanted to set her free.

On Tuesday night, ABC aired a segment of its “Soul of a Nation” show that included Arata; Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, and Chi Osse, a New York City Council candidate. Sunny Hostin, who co-hosts the ABC talk show “The View,” moderated a discussion with the three activists.

The discussion touched upon “black Twitter,” meaning the community of black Twitter users, and Generation Z, to which Arata belongs.

At one point during the segment Arata said, “I have to fight so hard as a black woman to just be free.”

Likewise, Arata discussed facing racism as a child. She said there were never other black people at her schools, and while in elementary school, everyone treated her as “other.”

After being asked what to do as a Generation Z leader, Arata said, “peaceful, beautiful, like joyous protest.”

Previously, in an August interview with ABC’s Byron Pitts, Arata described the July 21, 2020 protest that led to her arrest as “super filled with joy.”

During the July protest, Arata led a group of demonstrators onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo and blocked traffic in both directions. While the group was marching through town, Arata led the chant, “Fuck your comfort,” aimed at diners at restaurants.

Arata and others chased down people attempting to get away. The events that took place during the protest have led to a contentious ongoing court case involving Arata and other protesters, one who kicked an officer in the crotch and another who broke a car window with a skateboard.

Neither Arata, nor any of the other participants in the Soul of a Nation segment addressed the case while on the show. One of the participants in the segment, Cullors, previously spoke at a rally held in support of Arata in front of the San Luis Obispo courthouse.


Jorge Estrada

Is this how you win the Nobel Peace Prize? Maybe we should give her the key to city too, then again, Heidi needs it to get to work. Back to a cup of coffee and Mad Comics where real exists.


03/11/2021 10:46 am 
03/11/2021 10:46 am
tidepool

Tianna can wear a pretty flower dress and smile while talking about’ feeling joy’ and ‘fighting hard to be free’ but the real Tianna will emerge sooner than later. Those who are creating Tianna’s new image can remove from Google the photo of her stomping on the American flag while it burns but Investigative reporters do not have to dig too deep to discover Tianna’s background and how her mother scammed the system to raise her children on the backs of tax payers. Remember in America we love to put someone on a pedestal and them tear them down. Just a matter of time…


03/11/2021 10:42 am 
03/11/2021 10:42 am
Buchon

This LYING, ignorant, race-baiting, menacing individual dragged her toxicity back to SLO from the Pacific Northwest in an attempt to make her bones (and some $$$) Disgusting and infuriating.


She is truly the sort of individual that takes a toll on a community. I hope she leaves the Central Coast for good!


WATCH THE VIDEOS and ~!@#$%^&*()_+ her comfort!


03/11/2021 10:24 am 
03/11/2021 10:24 am
mazin

AND who said prosecuting Tianna would only give her national attention making her a star? Instead of defusing, we wasted taxpayer dollars to feed a weird hyped up right wing anger to offset the protestors’ misplaced hyped up left wing anger. Only with apolitical prosecutors, and smart prosecutions, can we avoid this in the future, and have the effective law enforcement we are paying for.


03/11/2021 9:14 am 
03/11/2021 9:14 am
Buchon

Just stop it…


Justice is justice. It’s not predicated on politics and cowardly “defusing.”


I can’t imagine that Arata wasn’t offered some sort of deal. It’s her that has chosen to roll the dice. Just thank goodness we have a local DA that has the resolve to enforce the law.


03/11/2021 10:29 am 
03/11/2021 10:29 am
OnlyinSLO

With 4 current staff members at the City as active members of white supremacist groups it is simply hard to imagine. 2 reside in the Templeton and Paso Robles area. They tried to recruit me thinking we were like minded, not a chance.


03/11/2021 9:09 am 
03/11/2021 9:09 am
mazin

Did you report this? How do you define a white supremacist group? Perhaps use the Southern Poverty Law Center Hate Map: https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map/by-state


03/11/2021 9:59 am 
03/11/2021 9:59 am
Buchon

Stop lying. Neither the Elks nor the Kiwanis are “white supremacist groups.” Please go back to where you came from.


03/11/2021 10:34 am 
03/11/2021 10:34 am
