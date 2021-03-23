SLO County is now providing vaccines to people 50 and above

March 22, 2021

San Luis Obispo County Health Department officials announced Monday that community members age 50 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting next week, people age 50 and above can sign up for a vaccine through the county or through local pharmacies and providers. Register with the county here, or sign up with Rite Aid or CVS.

“More people can now get the safe and effective vaccines that will help us end this pandemic,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “Risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age, and we are happy to begin vaccinating community members age 50 and older.”

SLO County residents have received nearly 110,000 vaccine doses to date, thanks to increased vaccine supply from the state, as well as federal supply to local pharmacies.

Over the past three days, SLO County reported 71 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 20,260 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 253 have died.

There are 10 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with four in intensive care units.

Cases by area:

Paso Robles – 3,996

San Luis Obispo – 3,886

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,911

Nipomo – 1,535

Arroyo Grande – 1,423

Grover Beach – 847

Oceano – 683

Templeton – 606

San Miguel – 512

Los Osos – 468

Morro Bay – 414

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 373

Pismo Beach – 332

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 175

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 138

Creston – 84

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 28

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,873 confirmed coronavirus cases and 435 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,091

Santa Barbara — 6,158

Lompoc — 3,468

Orcutt — 1,730

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 3,645,794 positive cases, and 57,367 deaths in California.

More than 30,575,857 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 555,944 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 124,287,280 cases with 2,734,971 dead.

