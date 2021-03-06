SLO County now has three available vaccines, cases continue to drop
March 5, 2021
San Luis Obispo County announced today that it received its first allocation of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which it will reallocate to several local pharmacies.
The county’s three public COVID-19 vaccine clinics will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at this time. Residents over 65 and healthcare workers can book appointments at ReadySLO.
Through the county health department, local pharmacies and the long-term care facility pharmacy program — local residents have already received 77,633 vaccine doses.
During the past seven days, the average number of new cases has fallen by 46%. It is possible SLO County could move into the more lenient orange tier within the next two weeks.
Over the past three days, SLO County reported 111 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19835 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 246 have died.
There are 13 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with five in intensive care units.
Cases by area
- Paso Robles – 3,922
- San Luis Obispo – 3,737
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,382
- Atascadero – 1,866
- Nipomo – 1,498
- Arroyo Grande – 1,405
- Grover Beach – 823
- Oceano – 680
- Templeton – 597
- San Miguel – 494
- Los Osos – 455
- Morro Bay – 407
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 346
- Pismo Beach – 321
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
- Cambria – 174
- Shandon – 139
- Santa Margarita – 131
- Creston – 80
- Cayucos – 68
- Avila Beach – 28
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,050 confirmed coronavirus cases and 413 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
-
- Santa Maria — 10,861
- Santa Barbara — 6,043
- Lompoc — 3,384
- Orcutt — 1,702
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088
As of Friday evening, there have been 3,593,079 positive cases, and 53,864 deaths in California.
More than 29,593,704 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 535,563 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 116,674,528 cases with 2,592,129 dead.
