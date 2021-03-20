SLO County resident tests positive for the UK coronavirus variant
March 19, 2021
Residents of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have tested positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus. The B.1.1.7 or UK variant of COVID-19 spreads more easily and causes more severe disease than other variants.
“We are so close to ending this pandemic and we can get there with your help,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “Continue to wear your mask in public, stay physically distanced from those who don’t live with you, get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you are eligible. These actions will continue to protect you from spreading the variants.”
Health workers have vaccinated more than 100,000 residents of SLO County.
Over the past three days, SLO County reported 74 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 20,189 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 253 have died.
There are nine SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with three in intensive care units.
Cases by area
- Paso Robles – 3,986
- San Luis Obispo – 3,858
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 1,902
- Nipomo – 1,530
- Arroyo Grande – 1,421
- Grover Beach – 843
- Oceano – 682
- Templeton – 604
- San Miguel – 512
- Los Osos – 463
- Morro Bay – 413
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 374
- Pismo Beach – 329
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
- Cambria – 175
- Shandon – 139
- Santa Margarita – 136
- Creston – 84
- Cayucos – 68
- Avila Beach – 28
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,798 confirmed coronavirus cases and 435 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
- Santa Maria — 11,067
- Santa Barbara — 6,147
- Lompoc — 3,453
- Orcutt — 1,728
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088
As of Friday evening, there have been 3,638,868 positive cases, and 57,033 deaths in California.
More than 30,425,787 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 554,104 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 122,898,897 cases with 2,713,585 dead.
