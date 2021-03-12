Woman falls 100 feet off cliff in Pismo Beach

March 12, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Fire personnel rescued a person who fell off an approximately 100-foot cliff in Pismo Beach Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a woman fell off a cliff near Shore Cliff Lodge at 2555 Price Street. The person was in severe distress, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Rescue workers hoisted up the woman and carried her to higher ground. A SLO city fire rescue team assisted Cal Fire personnel with the effort.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unclear. Rescue workers were at the scene for less than two hours.

