59 new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, most in SLO

April 5, 2021

San Luis Obispo County reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, with 64 percent of those infected living in SLO or at Cal Poly.

While the number of new cases are falling in most parts of the county, the number of new infections in SLO City is surging, with most of those infected in the 18 to 29 age group. The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus over the past three days by age group:

Ages zero through 17 — five

Ages 18 through 29 — 37

Ages 30 through 49 — 12

Ages 50 and above — five

Of the 59 new coronavirus cases in SLO County over the past three days, San Luis Obispo leads with 36 new cases, followed by Atascadero with eight and Paso Robles with five.

As of Monday afternoon, 20,606 people in SLO County have tested positive for the pandemic. Of those, 256 have died. There are six SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with one in intensive care units.

Cases by area:

Paso Robles – 4,050

San Luis Obispo – 4,029

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,964

Nipomo – 1,547

Arroyo Grande – 1,444

Grover Beach – 860

Oceano – 690

Templeton – 610

San Miguel – 519

Los Osos – 480

Morro Bay – 418

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375

Pismo Beach – 334

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 177

Santa Margarita – 144

Shandon – 139

Creston – 85

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,358 confirmed coronavirus cases and 440 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,225

Santa Barbara — 6,254

Lompoc — 3,540

Orcutt — 1,768

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089

There have been 3,683,331 positive cases, and 59,797 deaths in California.

More than 31,496,976 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 569,282 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 132,423,821 cases with 2,83,801 dead.

