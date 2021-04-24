Arroyo Grande man convicted of child molestation, again

April 24, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following the retrial of a child molestation case that had been overturned by an appellate court, an Arroyo Grande man has again been convicted of sexual abuse charges that could land him a life sentence.

Cody Adam Julian, 31, molested a child, who was a close family friend, between April 2016 and Aug. 2016. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Julian in Aug. 2016.

In March 2018, a San Luis Obispo jury convicted Julian of four counts of engaging in lewd of lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and one count of engaging in oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10.

The following month, a judge sentenced Julian to 27 years to life in prison.

But, the Court of Appeal overturned Julian’s convictions. The appellate court ruled the prosecution’s expert witness introduced statistical evidence that went beyond the scope of Child Sexual Abuse Accommodation Syndrome (CSAAS).

The inadmissible evidence prejudiced the jury, depriving Julian of a fair trial, the appellate court ruled. Julian’s defense attorney failed to object to the evidence.

After a two and a half-week retrial, a jury convicted Julian of the same charges jurors found him guilty of in the initial trial.

Julian now faces life in prison, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16 in the courtroom of Judge Jacqueline Duffy.

