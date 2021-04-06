Avila Beach man dies following hit-and-run accident
April 5, 2021
The California Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last month as Jim Hayes, 62, of Avila Beach.
On March 23, Hayes was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 101 near Shell Beach when he was involved in a hit-and-run collision. Emergency personnel then transported him to a local hospital with head and leg injuries.
Hayes passed away on April 3.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at (805) 594-8700.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines