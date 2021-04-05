Easter morning fire damages Avila Beach apartment

April 5, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned part of an apartment at an Avila Beach complex Sunday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported the blaze burning at an apartment complex located at 200 San Luis Street, according to Cal Fire. The fire scorched a room inside an apartment, as well as belongings.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly knocked down the blaze. San Luis Obispo firefighters assisted Cal Fire with extinguishing the blaze.

