Former Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor dead at 50
April 21, 2021
Beau Pryor, Arroyo Grande’s former police chief, has died. He was 50 years old.
Pryor, who was suffering from health issues, died on April 21.
Capping a 26-year career with the Arroyo Grande Police Department, Pryor retired on July 9, 2020. Pryor served as Arroyo Grande’s police chief for three years.
Before becoming chief, Pryor was a commander, a motorcycle traffic officer, senior police officer, detective, sergeant, and detective sergeant. He has also served as a field training officer, a bicycle patrol officer and a member of the Special Response Team.
