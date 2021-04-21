Front Page  »  

Former Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor dead at 50

April 21, 2021

Beau Pryor

Beau Pryor, Arroyo Grande’s former police chief, has died. He was 50 years old.

Pryor, who was suffering from health issues, died on April 21.

Capping a 26-year career with the Arroyo Grande Police Department, Pryor retired on July 9, 2020. Pryor served as Arroyo Grande’s police chief for three years.

Before becoming chief, Pryor was a commander, a motorcycle traffic officer, senior police officer, detective, sergeant, and detective sergeant. He has also served as a field training officer, a bicycle patrol officer and a member of the Special Response Team.


5
sharshofar

Chief Pryor will be missed. My condolences to his family and fellow officers. I believe in the short time he was Chief of Police he was one of the greatest. He brought our community together during a very turbulent time. My you R.I.P. Chief Pryor.


04/21/2021 6:29 pm 
04/21/2021 6:29 pm
aye-caramba

Beau was a unique , kind , extremely smart and very astute Police Chief. He will be missed, and my heart goes out to his children and wife. May you rest in peace and know that the troubles of this twisted world are no longer your worry. Thank you Chief for always trying to make this world better, for caring about your people, your officers and staff. God speed great man. You did well.


04/21/2021 6:07 pm 
04/21/2021 6:07 pm
Mark

I think you mean former Police “Chief” unless he also did the cooking. :)


04/21/2021 5:47 pm 
04/21/2021 5:47 pm
lakerhater

Great Googily Moogily


04/21/2021 6:00 pm 
04/21/2021 6:00 pm
JThomas

Oh MY, how very horrible. He was a very special, caring and all around wonderful man. He’ll be very missed.


04/21/2021 3:57 pm 
04/21/2021 3:57 pm
