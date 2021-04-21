Grover Beach City Council appoints Daniel Rushing to the council

April 21, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Grover Beach City Council on Monday night selected Daniel Rushing, a local restaurant industry professional, to fill the seat recently vacated by Councilwoman Mariam Shah.

Mariam Shah resigned from the Grover Beach council last month after her family and her moved to Arroyo Grande. At a special meeting on Monday, the council voted unanimously to appoint Rushing to fill Shah’s seat. Rushing was among eight candidates interviewed by the council at the special meeting.

Rushing has lived in Grover Beach with his family since 2003. A former website developer, Rushing most recently worked as a wholesale distributor and sales manager for restaurants on the Central Coast. He has also worked as a personal chef and restaurant manager.

When asked about his vision for the city, Rushing said he envisions thriving downtown businesses.

“I believe our city is entering a period of exciting growth,” Rushing said. “We are ready to support a thriving downtown retail, restaurant and tourist economy anchored on West Grand Avenue. We are ready to plan for a big future while maintaining and expanding the everyday programs and services upon which our local residents and business community rely. I envision Grover Beach emerging from this challenging time of global economic crisis with a pathway to increased prosperity in the years to come, while still preserving the authentic character that makes our community special.”

Rushing is joining the council having a strong relationship with the city’s business community, Mayor Jeff Lee said in a statement said

“Mr. Rushing comes to the council with a strong relationship to our business community and an understanding of the city’s role in supporting a thriving local economy,” Lee said. “We are confident that Mr. Rushing will serve as a good community representative and collaborate with fellow council members to address the important goals set by the council.”

The Grover Beach council decided last month to fill its vacant seat by appointment, rather than holding a special election, which would have required additional time and funding. A total of 10 Grover Beach residents applied for the vacant council seat, with two applicants withdrawing prior to the interview process.

