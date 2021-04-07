Grover Beach man struck and killed on Highway 99

April 6, 2021

A 60-year-old Grover Beach man was struck and killed as he walked on Highway 99 in Modesto early Saturday morning, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Raymond Wallace was walking in the far right lane of the highway when he was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Daisy Ojeda, 23. Ojeda suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A semi truck driven by Juel Alston, 59, and a Toyota driven by Richard Woodard, 47, also struck Wallace, who died at the scene. Alston and Woodard were not injured.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

