HASLO seeking to build affordable housing development in Arroyo Grande

April 9, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) plans to construct a mixed-use development in Arroyo Grande with 65 units of affordable housing.

Plans call for three separate three-story buildings with residential units, as well as commercial space and a community room, on a a 2.16-acre site located at 700 Oak Park Boulevard.

The development would contain 30 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units. Two of the buildings would front on El Camino Real and the third would be situated on the corner of Oak Park Boulevard and Chilton Street.

HASLO would rent all residential units to individuals and families with annual incomes at or below 80 percent of San Luis Obispo County’s median income.

In addition to 1,178 square feet of commercial space and a 1,342-square foot community room, project plans call for outdoor recreational space, a barbecue area and a children’s playground.

The project came before the Arroyo Grande City Council last November in its pre-application phase. Then on Monday, the Architectural Review Committee discussed the proposed development.

Next, the project will go to the Arroyo Grande Planning Commission for potential approval.

