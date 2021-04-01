Front Page  »  

Los Osos man suspected of dealing heroin and meth

April 1, 2021

John Arthur Budd Jr.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies arrested a 46-year-old Los Osos man on Tuesday after discovering he had meth and heroin packaged for sale.

At approximately 3 p.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle for a code violation on Mountain View Drive in Los Osos. Deputies immediately recognized John Arthur Budd Jr., who was on active parole.

During a parole search of Budd’s vehicle, deputies discovered approximately 1.14 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of around $5,000 and 23.3 grams of heroin with a street value of about $2,500, both of which were packaged for sales.

Deputies arrested Budd and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.


2
womanwhohasbeenthere

Budd is on parole, not probation, meaning he probably got out of CMC because his sentence was almost up or prison officials let him out due to coronavirus concerns at the prison. Why do you think there are so many older homeless men around here? And we are supposed to feel sorry for them? Many are ex-cons just like this guy.


04/01/2021 9:25 am
commonsenseguy

Nice job men in blue. Get all this drug garbage for sale off the streets. It’s killing way to many people and destroying lives. This guy is 46, but looks 66. How sad to choose this way of living.


04/01/2021 4:40 am
