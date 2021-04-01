Los Osos man suspected of dealing heroin and meth

April 1, 2021

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies arrested a 46-year-old Los Osos man on Tuesday after discovering he had meth and heroin packaged for sale.

At approximately 3 p.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle for a code violation on Mountain View Drive in Los Osos. Deputies immediately recognized John Arthur Budd Jr., who was on active parole.

During a parole search of Budd’s vehicle, deputies discovered approximately 1.14 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of around $5,000 and 23.3 grams of heroin with a street value of about $2,500, both of which were packaged for sales.

Deputies arrested Budd and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

