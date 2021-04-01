Los Osos man suspected of dealing heroin and meth
April 1, 2021
San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies arrested a 46-year-old Los Osos man on Tuesday after discovering he had meth and heroin packaged for sale.
At approximately 3 p.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle for a code violation on Mountain View Drive in Los Osos. Deputies immediately recognized John Arthur Budd Jr., who was on active parole.
During a parole search of Budd’s vehicle, deputies discovered approximately 1.14 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of around $5,000 and 23.3 grams of heroin with a street value of about $2,500, both of which were packaged for sales.
Deputies arrested Budd and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines