Morro Bay police seeking man who stole live crabs

April 5, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Morro Bay police officers are searching for a thief who broke into the crab tank at Giovanni’s Fish Market and stole live crabs early Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage published by Giovanni’s Fish Market shows a man open the crab tank, grab live crabs, place them in a container and load them into a white sedan at about 3:30 a.m., the market and seafood restaurant stated in a Facebook post.

Giovanni’s Fish Market is located at 1001 Front Street. The market is requesting anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.

