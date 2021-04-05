Front Page  »  

Morro Bay police seeking man who stole live crabs

April 5, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Morro Bay police officers are searching for a thief who broke into the crab tank at Giovanni’s Fish Market and stole live crabs early Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage published by Giovanni’s Fish Market shows a man open the crab tank, grab live crabs, place them in a container and load them into a white sedan at about 3:30 a.m., the market and seafood restaurant stated in a Facebook post.

Giovanni’s Fish Market is located at 1001 Front Street. The market is requesting anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.


3
Zoiebowie

Crab lives matter!


04/05/2021 4:09 pm
Gramelin

OMG! What the heck is he going to do with all those crabs? I’m sure NO one will buy those! He didnt even pack them in ice?

Unless he stole them to set them free?? Then he will have the “Save the Crabs” group protest outside the courthouse during his trial. This could go Nation wide!!


04/05/2021 9:47 am
derasmus

I think we need a March for social justice. Defund the commercial fishermen! It’s all Trump’s fault!


04/05/2021 7:31 pm
