SLO County BLM protester appeal headed back to the appellate court

April 8, 2021

Tianna Arata, in the center, stomping on a burnt flag

By KAREN VELIE

In the latest legal round regarding a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who blocked Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo last summer, the appellate court reversed their earlier decision not to hear an appeal of Judge Matthew Guerrero’s recusal of county prosecutors.

In early January, the attorney general filed two appeals regarding Guerrero’s finding the SLO County District Attorney’s Office had a conflict of interest, one in the felony case against Robert Lastra — the protester who allegedly smashed a car window onto a 4-year-old boy — and one in the misdemeanor filings against the remaining six defendants. Generally, the 2nd District Court of Appeal hears felony appeals, while a panel of three SLO County Superior Court judges rule on misdemeanor appeals.

Lastra’s attorney Brian Ford filed a motion in March arguing his client’s appeal should be moved to the SLO County Court where Judge Guerrero’s coworkers would hear the case. In his request, Ford noted case law regarding a felony that had been dropped to a misdemeanor. But Lastra’s case remained a felony.

Then, without giving the Office of the Attorney General an opportunity to refute Ford’s assertions, the Second Appellate District Court determined the SLO County Superior Court had jurisdiction over the appeal.

Deputy Attorney General Charles Lee petitioned the court to change their order, as Lastra was charged with a felony. In addition, in order to avoid conflicting results that could occur if the superior court hears the misdemeanor appeals while the appellate court rules on the felony appeal, Lee asked that all appeals related to Judge Guerrero’s ruling be heard in the appellate court.

On May 7, the Second Appellate District Court determined the appeal over Guerrero’s decision to recuse the entire district attorney’s office from prosecuting Lastra and his co-defendants Sam Grocott and Jerad Hill belongs in the appellate court.

In addition, if the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court does not transfer the appeals regarding Tianna Arata, Marcus Montgomery, Joshua Powell and Amman Asfaw to the higher court, the appellate court plans to entertain the petition to transfer those cases, according to Wednesday’s order.

During a Dec. 10 hearing, defense attorneys argued that District Attorney Dan Dow’s personal political opinions jeopardized the seven defendants’ rights to a fair trial. The defendants include Arata, Lastra, Grocott, Hill, Montgomery, Powell and Asfaw.

In opposition to the defense, prosecutors argued against the disqualification, noting the defense is required to show an actual conflict of interest and not a perceived conflict.

Judge Guerrero then ruled that Dow had a clear conflict of interest based on the wording of an email he and and his wife sent to supporters seeking donations. The email asked supporters to help Dow lead the fight against the “wacky defund the police movement and anarchist groups that are trying to undermine the rule of law and public safety in our community.”

Regardless of whether the appellate court or three SLO County judges hear the appeals regarding Judge Guerrero’s ruling, after legal briefs are filed by both the prosecutors and the defense attorneys, oral arguments will be scheduled and held before any decision is published.


obispan

Black lives have always mattered and been respected in San Luis Obispo. To behave otherwise would get your ass kicked by some big white boys.


04/08/2021 8:42 pm
copperhead

The DA has an interest to put me in jail. I want to stay out of jail by any means necessary. Isn’t every case a conflict of interests? This is absurd.


04/08/2021 6:02 pm
commonsenseguy

If they feel the clients are so innocent, why all of the smoke and mirrors, while spewing deceit, hate and lies? These attorney’s along with the ones they represent, lack morals, character, integrity and honesty.


The bigotry and racism, along with the threats to the public and businesses will always be their identification. Nothing can change what the various videos prove. Their words and actions should be shown over and over. The divisive rhetoric of the Marxist group blm, the attorney’s and those that support them will come back to haunt them.


04/08/2021 5:35 pm
rockhound1965

This case highlights the bigotry that SLO County tries to hide. But the reaction of SLO County regarding BLM protestors compared to their embrace of the Oath Keepers/Stop the Steal Morons at the Capital Insurrection Riots is disgusting. America has been clear: black people are treated completely different than whites. But I’m sure 99% of the folks who think the BLM protestors should be convicted to “the highest degree the law allows” also believe ex-police officer Derek Chauvin did nothing wrong, & George Floyd “killed himself” by being a drug addict.

Maybe that’s why Bakersfield LOVES the Central Coast: they fit right in. Same people who embraced book burning and sunset laws.


04/08/2021 4:28 pm
Messkit

You are correct about one thing; blacks are treated differently than whites: More white people, per capita, are shot by Cops annually (FBI stats, look them up, easy to find).


Oh, BTW, in history, only the left deems book burning to be a good thing.


And last…the majority of Bakersfield people that come to the coast to play, are predominantly Latino. Are you really that racist?


04/08/2021 4:52 pm
sloweb

Maybe that’s why Bakersfield LOVES the Central Coast: they fit right in. Same people who embraced book burning and sunset laws.

Is the most bigoted statement that you will see here.


04/08/2021 4:58 pm
isoslo

You are free to leave thereby making the central coast a far far better area, although I cannot imagine any place in the USA would welcome such a bigot.


04/08/2021 5:31 pm
Rambunctious

Look at that picture…mistreating the flag…what on earth are these young people being taught?…don’t they know that in half the world doing that is a crime?….

If you can’t respect yourself you can’t respect anything….

Id like to ask when are these so called protestors going to apologize to our city?…not one I’m sorry….


04/08/2021 3:14 pm
Cmonnow

Under the circumstances I’d say the wording of the email was amazingly restrained (and basically all true). Whacky could also be used for judge Guererro’s clear attempts to circumvent justice for the mob’s standouts. He must have an axe to grind or more likely owes someone. What’s whackier is the word “allegedly” before ‘smashed a car window on a 4 year old boy’. These people have been given every twisted gift twisted lawyers can contrive… Nothing would be sweeter than to see the perps in orange jump suits cleaning trash off the freeway. At least they’d be familiar with the surroundings.


04/08/2021 1:22 pm
