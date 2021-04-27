SLO County coronavirus case rates continue to increase
April 26, 2021
San Luis Obispo County case rates per 100,000 increased from a seven day average of 7.2 a week ago to 7.8 on Monday, according to California’s case statistics.
During the past four days, SLO County reported 92 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 36 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 17, Atascadero with 10 and Grover Beach with eight.
As of Monday afternoon, 21,130 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died. There are six SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with two in intensive care.
Cases by area:
- San Luis Obispo – 4,241
- Paso Robles – 4,134
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 2,017
- Nipomo – 1,572
- Arroyo Grande – 1,480
- Grover Beach – 882
- Oceano – 695
- Templeton – 631
- San Miguel – 527
- Los Osos – 495
- Morro Bay – 435
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 376
- Pismo Beach – 339
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207
- Cambria – 178
- Santa Margarita – 149
- Shandon – 141
- Creston – 88
- Cayucos – 70
- Avila Beach – 30
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
There have been 3,735,008 positive cases, and 61,501 deaths in California.
More than 32,875,045 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 586,611 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 148,472,884 cases with 3,133,504 dead.
