SLO County coronavirus case rates continue to increase

April 26, 2021

San Luis Obispo County case rates per 100,000 increased from a seven day average of 7.2 a week ago to 7.8 on Monday, according to California’s case statistics.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 92 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 36 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 17, Atascadero with 10 and Grover Beach with eight.

As of Monday afternoon, 21,130 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died. There are six SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with two in intensive care.

Cases by area:

San Luis Obispo – 4,241

Paso Robles – 4,134

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 2,017

Nipomo – 1,572

Arroyo Grande – 1,480

Grover Beach – 882

Oceano – 695

Templeton – 631

San Miguel – 527

Los Osos – 495

Morro Bay – 435

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 376

Pismo Beach – 339

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207

Cambria – 178

Santa Margarita – 149

Shandon – 141

Creston – 88

Cayucos – 70

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

There have been 3,735,008 positive cases, and 61,501 deaths in California.

More than 32,875,045 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 586,611 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 148,472,884 cases with 3,133,504 dead.

