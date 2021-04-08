SLO County is now vaccinating people 16 and above

San Luis Obispo County Health Department officials announced Wednesday that residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. This opens up the registry to about 54,000 additional county residents.

People age 16 and above can sign up for a vaccine through the county. Residents 50 years of age and older can also make vaccine appointments with Rite Aid or CVS.

“I am thrilled to announce that if you are 16 or older and live in SLO County, you are now able to sign up to get this safe and very effective vaccine,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County’s health officer. “This is a milestone we have been looking to for the past year and I encourage everyone in our community – including those who have been eligible for some time – to take this opportunity, get the vaccine, and help put this pandemic behind us.”

The vaccine is free of charge for those without insurance. By signing up for the county’s registry, individuals can get on the list to get an appointment, which could take several weeks.

Because of FDA regulations, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for minors. At county clinics, those under age 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

