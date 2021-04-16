Front Page  »  

SLO County prosecutors have video evidence of Flores’ sexual assaults

April 16, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN and KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office disclosed their intent to provide the defense with video and audio evidence of sexual abuse Paul Flores allegedly committed before he was charged this week with the murder of Kristin Smart, according to the charging document.

Prosecutors plan to use the evidence to make the case that Paul Flores has a propensity for sexually assaulting women.

The district attorney’s office referred to the videos and investigation reports as evidence of “prior sexual acts” and other “incidents of abuse.” Evidence of prior sexual acts may be used in court to show a propensity for sexual offenses, according to California’s Evidence Code 1108.

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul Flores, 44, the primary suspect in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, and his father Ruben Flores, 80, earlier this week. Paul Flores is charged with murder while his father is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Kristin Smart

District Attorney Dan Dow said at a press conference on Wednesday his office suspects Flores killed Smart while raping or attempting to rape her.

Over the past two years, detectives served multiple search warrants at the homes of Paul Flores and his father. During the raids, investigators gathered evidence, including electronics, some of which they said will be used at trial.

In 2013, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reviewed a rape allegation against Paul Flores stemming from an incident in Redondo Beach, but decided there was not enough evidence, according to the LA Times.

In 2016, the Daily Beast reported four women had come forward with accusations Paul Flores sexually assaulted them. The alleged incidents occurred between 1994 and approximately 2002 in both San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties.

Paul Flores is currently under investigation for two alleged sexual assaults that occurred in Los Angeles during that past few years, according to the LA Times.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Dow said Paul Flores may have sexually assaulted victims in his community of San Pedro or elsewhere in the Los Angeles area. Prosecutors are asking anyone with information on sexual assaults or other crimes possibly perpetrated by Paul Flores to contact SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

Adam Trask

WTF? Why has law enforcement allowed this scumbag to continue to roam the streets? Complete failure on their part. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Mr. Dow fumbles this (as Sneddon did in the Michael Jackson case) and Flores walks.


04/16/2021 4:14 pm
Cindy

It appears Paul Flores is a sexual predator. From officers in Arroyo Grande determining a teen who claimed he raped her was to drunk to be a credible witness, to the Cal Poly Police screwing up, to the LA County DA deciding there was not enough evidence of rape for the Redondo Beach victim, this predator has been able to continue attacking women for almost 30 years.


04/16/2021 3:55 pm
Kioren Moss

Steve Moss made sure the story of Kristin Smart’s disapperance stayed front and center in the New Times and that the matter remained a topic of discussion. The blog gets current credit for the same. If Steve were alive today, he would have figured out a way to have an effective and profitable blog.


04/16/2021 3:45 pm
Scarlet

If Poly University Police had not been inept in their 1996 “investigation,” this would never have happened to other women.


04/16/2021 2:57 pm
﻿