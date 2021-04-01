SLO Farmers’ Market to reopen next week

April 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

After being shut down for more than a year because of the coronavirus, the San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market will return on May 6.

Farmers’ Market will reopen in multiple phases. In the first phase, the Thursday-evening event will function as a market for certified farmers and sellers of other foods and goods that are deemed essential and allowed to be sold in California’s red tier.

Such vendors include those selling baked goods, crafts and pre-packed food items. The pre-packed food items must be made by the seller, and they cannot be meals.

Onsite food and drink consumption, as well as entertainment and other “non-essential” vendors, will not be allowed to participate during the first phase. The market will only span Higuera Street between Chorro and Osos streets.

Downtown SLO, which operates Farmers’ Market, will monitor the conditions and add vendor categories, as well as additional blocks of Higuera Street, as months progress and upon receiving guidance from San Luis Obispo County and the state of California.

“The market will not be what it was at first, but we are hoping that the return of this beloved Thursday night tradition will allow locals to come downtown, get fresh, locally grown produce and dine at one of the many incredible downtown restaurants,” Downtown SLO said in a statement.

